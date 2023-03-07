It is just a vacant lot at 3293 S. Avenue 8-1/2E right now, but in about a year it won’t be.
A groundbreaking was held Monday afternoon at the site for the Yuma Fire Department’s new $5.7 million fire station 7, which will serve the eastern city limits.
Mayor Douglas Nicholls led city officials in the ceremony, along with members of the fire department and representatives of the project team, including Perlman Architects and Yuma Valley Contractors.
“This has been a long time coming. Planning for this began 15 years ago,” Mayor Nicholls said. “In that time, we have added equipment and personnel so when those doors open in about a year all that is already going to be in place.”
Once built the new fire station will be approximately 9,500 square feet.
It will include two apparatus bays, living quarters, exercise room, commercial kitchen and dining area, day room, captain’s quarters and office, laundry, turnout and decontamination areas, and other related features.
Yuma Fire Chief Dustin Fields said the addition of station 7 will reduce response times in the area, which has seen a 77 percent increase in the number of calls for service in the past three years.
In 2020 there were 484 calls for service in this section of the city compared to 1,090 last year, all which were handled by fire station 5 on Araby Road and Interstate 8, some 3-1/2 miles away.
“This new station will help reduce response times and better serve this part of the community.” Fields said. “Our response time to this section of the city is about nine to 10 minutes, so we are looking at cutting that in half to four or five minutes once the station is built,”
Fields added that fire station 5, which has been double staffed for many years, will continue responding to calls for service to the area until station 7 is built, ensuring no disruption to service.
“City leadership double staffed the station and added all the equipment with the intention of eventually building a new station,” Fields said. “They knew the area was growing, but they didn’t know how long it would take. The need is now here.”
The new facility is Yuma’s first fire station to be built in a new location in more than 15 years.