Kevin Meek, chief nursing officer for Exceptional Healthcare, noted that “when it comes to life-saving emergencies, minutes count.” A new community hospital in the east side of Yuma will shorten the distance that ambulances and residents must drive to reach the nearest emergency room.
Exceptional Healthcare, a Texas-based hospital group, on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of the future hospital, which is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2022. The new hospital will have eight beds in the emergency room and nine beds for acute admissions and overnight observation of patients.
The first phase will include a 20,000-square-foot facility built on 2½ acres at 2632 S. Araby Road, close to Interstate 8, heading toward 24th Street.
“This is an exceptionally, no pun intended, important milestone in our journey in the formation of a new community hospital in support of the city of Yuma, Arizona. And for me this is very exciting,” said Bruce McVeigh, chief operating officer and master of ceremonies during the event.
McVeigh noted that he “dropped” into Yuma, quite literally, in January 1998 while attending the U.S. Army’s Freefall School. He drove around town Thursday evening. “What a huge change from 23 years ago, and now we’re about to add another change to that,” he said.
The construction project will cost about $20 million, with BMH Construction Builders of Dallas, Texas, as the prime contractor.
The state-of-the-art facility will include a specialty internal medicine hospital, a 24-hour emergency department, a digital imaging suite including CT scan, X-ray, mobile MRI and ultrasound and an in-house laboratory. It will also have a family waiting area and kitchen and dining area for patients and their families.
About 1,000 square feet of the single-story building to be shelled for future usages. Potential expansion plans call for a surgery center, clinical space, full imaging center and additional space for medical offices.
“This project really isn’t about the building though. This is about people,” McVeigh said. “And the people again are going to have a great world-class facility that they can call their own and be part of this healthcare landscape.”
McVeigh noted that the facility will partner with local leaders, businesses and the people of Yuma.
Saeed Mahboubi, chief financial officer, said that the company’s “goal is not to come into Arizona and serve overserved communities like Tucson and Phoenix. We like to be in towns like this. Yuma is a town that has a growing population and is underserved. The population here go to hospitals, clinics and they stay in line hours to be seen, and we are here to remedy that.”
The hospital will start with limited service, “but then we’ll grow from there,” he added.
Mahboubi thanked the City of Yuma staff for their “cordial” help. “We could not have done it without your help.” He also thanked the Native communities for their support and pledged to also take care of their members.
Mahboubi then brought attention to the “three Es”: “Exceptional weather, exceptional hospital, exceptional people of Yuma.”
“Serving people of Yuma is going to be No. 1 on our list. No. 2 would be taking care of the employees that are going to join us, and the doctors and the nurses and staff,” he said, adding that the new hospital will add between 60 to 100 “good paying” jobs.
Meeks noted that “another exciting thing” will be the ability to hire nurses, radiology techs, laboratory techs and pharmacy staff “all here in the community,” giving them another option for employment.
Mayor Doug Nicholls praised Exceptional Healthcare for choosing the east side of the town for its new hospital. “This area, this site, is in the middle of our growth area. This is where we have been growing for 20 years,” he said. “To have this located in this area brings pretty significant options to medical care in Yuma … Thank you very much for your investment into Yuma.”
John Louser, emergency medical services battalion chief for the Yuma Fire Department, also applauded the location. He pointed to Fire Station No. 5, just down the road, and explained that it’s the city’s most eastern fire station. When it was built 20 years ago, there wasn’t much out there. The subsequent 20 years have seen an explosion of growth in population and residential areas with lots of families living there. Accordingly, 911 calls have increased.
“We feel this location for a community hospital here should drastically reduce our transport times for higher acuity patients that require transport to the hospital. We think it’s going to be a real benefit to the community, especially the members out here in the east city of Yuma. And we’re very looking forward to working with you in the near future,” Louser said.
Meek pointed out that it would save ambulances from driving all the way into town. “Our model in coming in here on the east side of Yuma is to be a community hospital, to meet the needs for where we are today. We won’t try to be all things to all people,” he said.
Exceptional Healthcare will partner with other hospitals and work with Air Methods ground and air ambulance to transfer patients to a facility with the appropriate level of care, whether in Yuma, Phoenix or Tucson.