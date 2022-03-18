Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 100 migrants Wednesday morning after they entered the country illegally from Mexico.
The migrants, who were from approximately 10 different countries. were all transported to the Yuma station for processing.
There has been an uptick in the number of unaccompanied minors at the entire Southwest border in February, according to recently released U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.
According to those statistics, encounters involving unaccompanied children rose 37 percent, with 12,011 in February compared with 8,760 in January.
The average number of unaccompanied children in CBP custody last month was 520 per day, compared with an average of 295 per day in January.
February also registered a slight increase in the number of encounters along the Southwest border, with most individuals arriving from Mexico and the Northern Triangle, and the majority of noncitizens expelled under Title 42.
While unaccompanied children who are not citizens of the United States cannot be expelled from the country under Title 42, single adult migrants and families with children can be.
The data also showed that of the 164,973 total apprehensions, which includes 7,773 family units, 55 percent were expelled.
Additionally, the majority of migrants encountered at the southwest border come from Mexico and the Northern Triangle, a corner of Central America comprising El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
