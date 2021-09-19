A group of 149 Brazilian migrants were apprehended early Thursday morning near County 17th Street and the Salinity Canal.
Yuma Sector camera operators recorded the group as they illegally entered the country from Mexico and sought Border Patrol agents to surrender themselves to.
So far this month, Yuma Sector Border patrol agents have encountered a daily average of more than 600 migrants, an increase of more than 2,000 percent over this time last year.
Wellton Border Patrol agents also apprehended a registered sex offender and convicted felon on Monday after he illegally crossed the border south of the Foothills.
Christian Enrique Sotelo-Reyes was one of six Mexican nationals who crossed the border under the cover of darkness and attempted to evade agents.
The group was quickly caught and arrested.
Record checks conducted on the migrants revealed that the 32-year-old Sotelo-Reyes was convicted of unlawful restraint/kidnapping in 2010 in Illinois and sentenced to four days confinement.
He was formally removed from the United States after completing his sentence.
Sotelo-Reyes will now be charged for reentry of a previously removed alien and faces incarceration.
