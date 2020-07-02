PHOENIX – Backers of a campaign to legalize recreational use of marijuana submitted about 420,000 signatures on petitions Wednesday to put the issue on the November ballot.
The filing by Smart and Safe Arizona is far more than the 237,645 valid signatures needed to send the issue to voters. That provides plenty of wiggle room if some of the petitions are declared invalid.
But it becomes only the first step in trying to convince Arizonans once again that they want to allow adults to buy and possess up to an ounce of marijuana or 12 plants.
A similar measure failed four years ago by about 4 percentage points amid an extensive campaign over whether easier access by adults leads to greater teen use. There also was a fear by employers that it would allow workers to show up on the job still under the effects.
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry already has positioned itself to oppose the 2020 measure.
Campaign Chairman Chad Campbell said the concern by the business community has been taken into account. He said this year’s version contains specific provisions allowing employers to enact and enforce policies “restricting the use of marijuana by employees or prospective employees.’’
But chamber lobbyist Garrick Taylor pointed out the Arizona Constitution specifically prohibits lawmakers from tinkering with anything voters have approved unless it “furthers the purpose’’ of the underlying initiative. And even then, it takes a three-fourths vote of both the House and Senate.
“We should not pass a new law by initiative that will be impossible to ever change or undo,’’ Taylor said.
A 2010 voter-approved law allows Arizonans with certain medical conditions and a doctor’s recommendation to obtain up to 2 1/2 ounces of marijuana every two weeks. These conditions range from glaucoma and HIV to severe and chronic pain.
At last count there were more than 245,000 individuals who were qualified.
This measure seeks to follow in the path of 11 states, including California, Nevada and Colorado, where voters or lawmakers have decided that it should no longer be a crime for adults to purchase and use marijuana for recreational purposes.
There are some provisions designed to entice backers or blunt opposition.
It would impose a 16% tax on sales which proponents say would generate $300 million a year in new revenues to fund community colleges, public safety, health programs, and for the construction and repair of roads.
There also is a prohibition on sales to anyone younger than 21. And the measure would bar the sale of marijuana products that resemble humans, animals, insects, fruits, toys or cartoons – think gummy bears – or sell or advertise marijuana with names or designs that imitate food or drink brands marketed to children.