After getting their first chance to review and comment on the draft Yuma County Bikeways Master Plan, the supervisors made clear that the only way they will support the document is if the agriculture industry and irrigation districts are on board with it.
Part of the draft plan notes that canal banks provide a unique opportunity for bicycle facilities. For the most part, the supervisors expressed support for building paths and facilities for bicyclists, but the concerns raised by water attorney Wade Noble gave them pause.
Noble communicated that some of the irrigation districts don’t support the use of canals as bike paths. While the Yuma County Water Users Association has been working with the task force to come up the draft plan, the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District has posted “no trespassing” signs strictly prohibiting the use of canal banks by people, bicycles, vehicles and animals, including horses and dogs.
The task force also consists of county staff members, municipal representatives, a community volunteer and members of the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization and Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition.
The draft plan, if adopted, would be used as a planning tool for the next five years. It provides guidelines, goals and projects for developing a system of bicycling facilities. The document outlines phased goals for realistic implementation as well as design standards for future bicycle facilities.
Gene Dalbey, president of the Yuma Region Bicycle Coalition and task force member, explained that the proposed plan “does not initiate the process of constructing specified bicycle facilities, nor does it call for a definitive number of bike lanes, bike trails, bike routes, etc., to be completed. Rather, it allows the staff, in partnership with the community, to dream, explore and investigate a variety of potentially viable projects that could contribute to the health and well-being of our residents and enhance the economic health of the county.”
Dalbey also noted that “the efforts to implement this plan do not require new funding. They require staff time and/or fall within existing departmental operations. While the plan plants many seeds, any major project that ultimately grows from the plan would require the county staff and Board of Supervisors approval.”
Dalbey urged the board to move forward with the process of formally adopting the plan. “Now is the time, now is the time to make a decision, now is the time to move forward, Let’s do it,” he said.
Chairman Tony Reyes said he understood Noble’s concerns. “Those roads adjacent to the canals are for their service. It’s not supposed to be used for anything else. Unfortunately, they do provide a very good network connecting most of these communities and put bicycles away from traffic,” Reyes noted.
However, supervisors Jonathan Lines and Lynne Pancrazi indicated that they would only support the plan if the irrigation districts and agriculture community are on board.
“My primary concern is the recent outbreaks we’ve had here with E. coli and how it affects farmers and the additional exposure they would have if we implement this complete plan with their objectives,” Lines said.
The outbreaks impacted Yuma’s economy as well as leaving some agriculture workers unemployed because the fields had to be plowed under, he added.
“It’s just under $4 billion that they contribute to our local economy. I would not be able to support anything they recommend against,” Lines stated.
Dalbey noted that bicyclists did not cause the outbreaks, but Lines pointed out that allowing bike riders to use the canal banks would mean additional exposure.
Pancrazi explained that E. coli gets into the fields because of people not picking up after their dogs or running on the canal banks “and having to use the edge of the canal for other purposes … That is a huge issue, and I have to be with Jonathan on this because ag is our No. 1 issue.”
Reyes agreed that the “issue needs to be aired out” and the county needs to get all the irrigation districts to be on board with the plan. “We can’t simply impose, ‘We’re going to use your canal banks.’ They have to agree,” he said.
Donnie Bennet, owner of Mr B’s Bicycles in Yuma and the Foothills, said that some winter visitors have discovered bicycling and are now going to communities that have bike paths. “That’s something to consider. We need to do something to keep them here,” he said, adding that it would be nice to connect the existing bike paths and close the loop around Yuma.
The supervisors unanimously directed staff to work with the irrigation districts to find solutions and move forward on readying the document for possible adoption. The draft document will go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which already offered initial input, to start the formal adoption process.