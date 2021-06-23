To address the rapid growth in the east side of Yuma, the city will add a new trash pickup route to the area south of 32nd Street, from Avenue 6½E to Avenue 9E.
Joel Olea, director of public works, explained that nine new subdivisions are now being built out in that area, including Araby Crossing, Sierra Montana, Trail Estates, Desert Sands and Saguaro. Other subdivisions, such as La Estancia, are still in the design phase.
The city currently has 10 routes and 13 trucks to cover those routes. In preparation for more routes, the Yuma City Council on Wednesday approved the purchase of a 2022 Peterbilt Model 520/McNeilus 25 Yard Side Loader for $384,721 from Rush Truck Centers of Yuma. The truck will allow the city to add a new residential solid waste route to that area.
Olea noted that more than 600 new homes are coming into the city’s solid waste collection system every year. A consultant in 2018 had predicted that Yuma would need a new route every three years. “But it’s looking like every 2 to 2½ years we’ll need a new route. The growth in Yuma is here,” Olea said.
The council also awarded a purchase contract of $1.76 million for water filter membrane replacements for the Agua Viva Water Treatment Plant to Zenon Environmental Corporation, also doing business as Suez Water Technologies and Solutions, of Vista, California.
The city had budgeted $1.75 million for the purchase, but it will cost $13,856 more than expected. The additional funds will be used from the Agua Viva replacement parts account.
The membrane modules and cassette frames are part of the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility’s filtration devices. The water plant uses GE Zenon Membrane Filtration Technology and operates eight trains, with eight membrane cassettes in each train.
Jeremy McCall, director of utilities, explained that the filtration devices have been in place since 2009, when the plant was commissioned. Their lifespan was expected to be seven years. They are now in their 12th year because of measures taken by staff, such as removing sediment from screens. Councilman Gary Knight commended the maintenance crew for their actions.
The filtration system produces high quality water for distribution to consumers and block particles larger than the pore size from passing through the membrane. The pores are small enough to block giardia, cryptosporidium and many other forms of bacteria from entering the distribution system, a staff report stated.
The council also took the following action:
• Approved an Infrastructure and Services Report for annexation of Las Palmas Apartments, located at 248 S. Avenue B. This report fulfills a legal requirement to have an approved plan of providing the annexed property with appropriate levels of infrastructure and services to serve anticipated new development within 10 years of annexation.
• Approved renewal of the city’s insurance coverage for fiscal year 2022 for $1.2 million from Willis Towers Watson Insurance Services West Inc. of Dallas, Texas. Coverage includes property, public liability (employee benefits, public officials, employment practices, liquor, law enforcement and auto), excess liability, crime/dishonesty, excess workers compensation, cyber liability and auto physical damage coverage.