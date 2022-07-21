Adoption and becoming a minor’s legal guardian are not the same. The difference between the two, as well as other related topics, will be discussed at an upcoming Legal Guardianship of a Minor Clinic, which is free and open to the public.
The Yuma County Law Library is offering the upcoming clinic as part of an ongoing series of free public sessions to assist self-represented litigants with various case types. The clinic will be given in English with a Spanish interpreter present.
The clinic will be held at noon on Thursday, July 21 at the Yuma County Superior Court, located at 250 W. 2nd St., in the Law Library Conference Room.
It is being put on in collaboration with Community Legal Services, Yuma County Superior Court, Yuma County Law Library, The Law Offices of Hunt and Gale, and others.
Unlike previous clinics that also provided information about establishing guardianship of incapacitated adults, Friday’s clinic will focus solely on minor guardianship.
Guardianship is most often associated with minors who are being cared for on a temporary basis. A guardian takes on a role similar to that of a parent and uses the child’s money for the child’s health, education and welfare. A guardian, however, does not become the child’s legal parent.
A variety of topics will be discussed at the clinic, including a guardian’s responsibility, who can become a guardian, the court’s role in the process and what rights a guardian has.
Other topics to be discussed will focus on what the costs are, how long it can take, who can be a guardian and who can be appointed. General questions will be answered following the clinic, but no specific legal advice will be given.
There is currently a large number of litigants with cases in Yuma County Superior Court who are representing themselves in all types of cases, including instances of establishing guardianship. Court officials say that number is likely to increase in the future due to the rising cost of hiring an attorney.
These informational forums provide a valuable service to the court system, according to officials, because self-represented litigants often have difficulty preparing and filing documents and meeting procedural requirements, which causes delays in their cases.
As such, those in attendance will also be given an overview on filling out the various documents associated with guardianship, what they will need to submit to the court, and what costs are associated.
Registration is not required, and anyone interested in attending can call the Law Library at (928) 817-4165 for more information.
