A Phoenix woman and a San Luis man are facing drug and weapons-related charges following their arrest last week that stemmed from a traffic stop on Interstate 8.
The incident happened on Wednesday, July 13, when a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled over the driver of a Toyota RAV4 for a moving violation near milepost 21, by Wellton.
During the traffic stop, the state trooper observed signs of criminal activity and searched the vehicle, which led to the discovery of 11.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 28-year-old Laura Yancel Robles, was later booked into the Yuma County jail. She has since been charged with illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy to transport and sell a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug for sale, all of which are felonies.
Later that day, AZDPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives served a related search warrant on the residence of Carlos Ramirez-Gutierrez, 29, in San Luis, Arizona.
Approximately 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.18 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.08 pounds of fentanyl powder and 1.18 pounds of unknown powder were found at the residence and seized.
Detectives also found and seized two high-capacity rifles, six handguns, two firearm suppressors, magazines, ammunition, one BB gun replica rifle, two vehicles and $2,436 in U.S. currency.
Ramirez-Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail and has since been charged with nine felony offenses, including three counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale and one count each of conspiracy to transport and sell a narcotic drug and possession of a dangerous drug for sale.
He has also been charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, possession of a weapon in a drug offense, illegally conducting an enterprise and money laundering.
Ramirez-Gutierrez remains in custody on a $20,000 cash-only bond and while Robles is being held on a $50,000 bond.
The San Luis Police Department, Yuma Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted AZDPS with this investigation.
