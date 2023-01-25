Francisca “Kika” Guzman has been named interim election services director following the unanimous recommendation of the Yuma County Elections Advisory Committee.
County Recorder Rick Colwell subsequently assigned Guzman to the position effective Jan. 23. Guzman had been serving as election services coordinator.
She replaces former Elections Director Tiffany Anderson, who was appointed director of Yuma County Facilities Management.
“Kika has been a loyal, dedicated and professional Yuma County elections employee for over 15 years,” Colwell said. “In an off election year, there is no need to rush into recruiting and hiring a new elections director, especially since we have an individual in our office who is qualified and capable to assume that role.”
Guzman has been with the Election Services Division since 2008. She previously held the positions of elections technician and elections specialist prior to her promotion to election services coordinator.
She has maintained her state certification as an elections officer since 2009 and has been directly involved in every county election since 2008.
“I am honored and excited to begin the role of interim election services director,” Guzman said. “I am committed to ensuring the utmost in customer service and election integrity.”
In 2022, Guzman successfully completed the Certified Elections Registration Administrator Program through Election Center and Auburn University. CERA is the only national professional certification program that specializes in voter registration and elections administration.
Guzman will remain in the interim position until a formal recruitment is announced to fill the position with a regular appointment.