Election 2022 Arizona Attorney General

Arizona Attorney General candidates, Republican Abraham Hamadeh (right” shakes hands with Democrat Kris Mayes, prior to a televised debate on Sept. 28.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX – The apparently losing candidate for attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner.

Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people’s votes not being counted and others miscounted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you