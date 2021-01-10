Editor’s note: This is the first of two stories addressing fireworks based on a presentation and discussion held at the Jan. 6 meeting of the Yuma City Council.
Following many complaints from the public about illegal fireworks in the last few weeks, the Yuma fire marshal and deputy city attorney presented information on which fireworks are legal and illegal and what the city can – and can’t – do to address the growing problem.
Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin and Deputy City Attorney Rodney Short focused on the laws, penalties and “being a good neighbor in Yuma.” Short noted that each of the council members have received a lot of complaints about fireworks and the Fire Department got a ton of calls related to fireworks, such as panic attacks.
The Yuma Police Department received 132 calls over Independence Day, 112 calls over Christmas and 108 calls over New Year’s Day. Short called these numbers “soft” because YPD sometimes gets reports of a “loud noise” but no one can definitely say they were fireworks.
“It consumes a lot of their time while they’re still dealing with traditional things that the Police Department has to deal with, domestic disputes, car accidents and other heinous crimes they have to go out to,” Short said.
However, the Yuma Police Department and city officials mostly have their hands “handcuffed” when it comes to enforcement.
“First thing I have to say about fireworks, it is state law, it’s not local law,” Short noted.
PERMISSIBLE FIREWORKS
Before 2009, all fireworks were illegal, except for public displays with a permit conducted by a licensed professional pyrotechnician. That year, the Arizona Legislature classified some fireworks as novelties.
“Basically they said, fireworks are still illegal, but these aren’t fireworks,” Short explained.
The list of permissible consumer fireworks include ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners and toy smoke devices.
Permissible consumer fireworks can only be used during certain times of the year, including Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Christmas and New Year, and a few days before and a few days after.
Consumer fireworks are only allowed on private property, such as a front or backyard, and the firework display cannot extend to sidewalks, roads or neighboring properties. They are not allowed on any public, including sidewalks, streets, schools, parking lots, parks, etc.
Although legal, most fire departments do not support the public use of these permissible fireworks. “From the Fire Department’s perspective, fireworks is fire play,” Franklin said.
She noted that sparklers burn with temperatures over a thousand degrees and are often used close to people’s faces and sometimes given to kids.
“This law is very difficult for the Fire Department to support. Most of the property damage and injuries are preventable,” Franklin said.
ILLEGAL FIREWORKS
Fireworks are illegal at all times “if you hear it loud or you see it in the sky,” Franklin said.
The list of fireworks that are illegal to use or sell include firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, torpedoes, Roman candles, mine devices, shell devices, aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes.
“Things that shoot into the air, fireworks that go boom are not permissible fireworks anywhere in Arizona,” Short said.
Franklin clarified that fireworks that rise into the air or explode must still be left to the professionals with a permit. The permitting process addresses the potential fallout zones, weather patterns, the experience and training of the shooters, potential impact to neighbors and the safety of the shooters and the spectators.
“Average consumers are hard-pressed to consider all of those things, which is why there are over 19,000 fires and over 9,000 injuries resulting from the use of fireworks annually in this country,” Franklin said.
In addition, these types of fireworks require a federal permit to transport them, which involves a background clearance and certification.
“So if people are igniting these illegal fireworks and exploding them, how did they get them to their house in the first place? They’re probably breaking some type of federal law to transport them to get them to their properties or wherever they’re setting them off,” Franklin said.
LIMITED ENFORCEMENT
In 2015, the Legislature made another significant change to the law by declaring that the use of fireworks is a “matter of statewide concern.”
“This really just irks any local legislative body,” Short said. “The local bodies are the ones that receive complaints. The local bodies are the ones looking for solutions. The local bodies are looking to do something to help their community oftentimes. When you see ‘matter of statewide concern, the Legislature has told the local body, ‘none of your business.’”
“Statewide concern” means that city and town councils and county supervisors are not allowed to pass other laws that are more restrictive than the state law.
“Preemption does not eliminate (enforcement), but boy, does it limit it,” Short said.
He noted that it’s hard to catch the offenders. Officers must see the fireworks and who did it. Otherwise, it’s hard for them to start the criminal process when they don’t have a suspect nor allowed to enter private property.
“The law really favors civil tickets,” Short noted. But, he added, “the penalties aren’t as great.”
While the Legislature has taken away many of the criminal charges, the law does impose financial responsibility for users who cause property damage or physical injury and financial responsibility for all costs of fire suppression.
For example, if a firework lands on a tree next door and burns it down, the person who shot the fireworks is responsible for the damage and all fire and suppression costs. The civil liability could be quite large, and if the damage or injury was caused by illegal activity, insurance won’t cover it, Short said.
“(The Legislature) actually supported private causes of action, meaning that neighbors who are aggrieved by illegal fireworks going off constantly in the air, popping, wrecking your PTSD, wrecking your dog, ruining your life, have a private cause of action against their neighbor. They can get a lawyer, they can get an injunction of relief, they can get damages,” he explained.
POSSIBLE SOLUTION FOR YUMA
“While the preemption continues to hamper us here, it doesn’t mean we’re done,” Short said.
One possible solution is to engage state legislators. “It’s a statewide issue. It can’t be fixed at a local level,” he added.
Legislators also might not know there is a problem. Citizens could have reached out to city officials with hundreds of letters to the editor, calls to the public and complaints about a problem, sometimes legislators have no idea of the magnitude of the problem.
Also, in the past, with the way tickets were written, the Arizona Office of Courts couldn’t enforce them. Yuma has found a local solution by making changes to the code.
Local authorities could adopt additional restrictions around the use of fireworks in or around areas surrounding a municipal or county preserve, desert park, regional park, designated conservation area, national forest or wilderness area. And Yuma has plenty of these areas, Short noted.
City staff will bring back proposed changes for consideration by the council.
WHAT CAN BE DONE NOW?
Is there anything the city and residents can do? “Yes,” Short said, noting that the city is “handcuffed, but not helpless.”
First, he suggested that if someone sees fireworks being used illegally, they should call YPD at 928-783-4421 (non-emergency number) and in case of emergency involved fires and/or injuries, call 911.
“Not everybody who sets fireworks is good at it. In fact, a lot of people aren’t very good at it. You can probably prevent something bad from happening,” he said.
A lot of times, when police respond, they end up educating citizens, who honestly didn’t know it fireworks are illegal.
In addition, Short, said, “the City of Yuma encourages residents to be a good neighbor and stop the use of permissible consumer fireworks at a reasonable hour and cease using illegal fireworks.”
He added: “Remember, not everyone loves fireworks, as they can cause disturbance for military veterans, those sleeping, young children and pets.”
Editor’s note: Part 2 will focus on the discussion among council members and what they want to do about the issue.