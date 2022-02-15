About 100 entries so far are expected to take part Saturday in the Hank Days Parade in the Foothills.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a lot more.
Every year, floats, automobiles, school bands and marching groups are among the entries that form the parade that wends it way along Foothills Boulevard to South Frontage Road.
But Doreen Caldwell, organizer of the parade for the Foothills Rotary Club, says anyone or “anything” else can participate.
“I even have a couple of people walking their dogs in the parade,” she said with the laugh.
The parade, two decades in existence, celebrates the growth of the Foothills as a community and pays tribute to the man credited with the community’s founding, the late Hank Schechert.
It is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 47th Street and Foothills Boulevard and proceed north to the South Frontage Road.
Because of health restrictions prompted by COVID-19, the barbecued meal that traditionally has been served at the end of the parade will not take place on Saturday, Caldwell said.
But The Motor Pool speed shop, located at 11814 S. Foothills Blvd., will host an informal car show for the public on Saturday as part of the parade, she said.
Caldwell said clubs, non1profit organizations, government agencies, businesses and individuals have committed to providing entries for this year’s parade. Entries typically include floats, vehicles representing car clubs, marching bands, equestrian groups and individuals walking or traveling in automobiles.
“I’m very pleased about how well its going,” she said. “It’s going to be about 100” entries this year. “It’s equal to last year.”
Individuals, groups or businesses who would like to participate in the parade can fill out a registration form by calling Caldwell at 928-446-1668 prior to the day of the parade.
Those who miss the deadline for registering will still be included in the parade, but will be placed at the end of the line and won’t be recognized by the announcer.
The parade was started by the Nostalgia Car Club as a tribute to Hank Schechert, a Washington state native who in the late 1960s began buying and developing raw desert land east of Yuma that today is known as the Foothills.
Schechert’s venture was initially dubbed by skeptics as “Hank’s Folly,” but in the decades that followed, the growth of the Foothills proved naysayers wrong.
In 2004, the Foothills Rotary Club took over the task of organizing the parade and accompanying barbecue.
For more questions about entering the parade, call Caldwell at 928-446-1668.