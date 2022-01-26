Harvest Preparatory Academy is now among the few schools in Yuma County to be currently implementing a mask mandate for students and staff. On Sunday Jan. 23, the school announced online that the mandate would be implemented this week and evaluated every Friday.
The mandate follows a closure from the school on Jan. 13. Executive Director Debi Ybarra explained in a past interview with the Sun that a mask mandate would be considered if numbers had not dropped in the community by the time of the school’s reopening on Monday, Jan. 24. She shared that the closure was very beneficial, but affirmed the need for the mandate citing the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Yuma County.
“We have some very concerned parents,” Ybarra said. “I know they say it’s not as hard on children as it is adults, but that’s hard trying to grasp when you’re talking about your child. [So] we decided to do it.”
Students and staff have been asked to bring comfortable masks from home, but for those in need of them, HPA has a supply available. So far, Ybarra shared that implementation has been going well, with little pushback. HPA is taking it one week a time to see how it goes; the director explained that despite debates over masks, it’s worth seeing how it goes if they help even a little bit.
“[When it comes to COVID,] it’s not taking down an individual, it’s taking down everyone in the family,” she said. “We’re trying to stop that spread.
Per the charter school district’s website, other mitigation measures currently in place include temperature check stations, hand sanitizer stations at every main entrance and classroom, enhanced cleaning with electrostatic disinfecting, bus dividers between each row, social distancing practices and more.
HPA will be posting updates on the mandate weekly. To keep up with their news on curbing the spread of COVID, visit their official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harvestprep.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.