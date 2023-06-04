Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.
Several reports of shootings, including a mass shooting involving a teen party, some Yuma residents have questioned whether the crime rate in the city has increased.
However, an overview of crime statistics from Police Chief Tom Garrity shows that crimes against people went down in 2022, except for assaults. Even the number of accidents dipped this past year.
“This report, in summary, confirmed quite a bit of what I had suspected as far as the crime in the community. It isn’t rampant out of control. It’s not increasing in overall dramatic numbers,” Mayor Doug Nicholls noted.
Garrity recently presented the City Council with the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report, which included the crime overview.
In 2019, the YPD Dispatch Center received 100,351 calls, with about 85% related to police work. The calls dropped dramatically to 91,713 in 2020 due to the pandemic.
As the community emerges from the pandemic, calls have been rising slowly, with 93,193 calls in 2021 and 93,941 in 2022.
The police-specific calls were 84,977 in 2019, 75,206 in 2020, 75,632 in 2021 and 75,688 in 2022.
“We’re slowly going back up now,” Garrity noted.
As for crimes against persons, which include assaults, homicides, human trafficking, kidnapping and sex offenses, all but assaults went down. Officers responded to 1,174 assault cases in 2022, compared to 1,064 in 2021.
Sex offenses have stayed more or less steady through the years, even through the pandemic. The department responded to 126 cases in 2022, a drop from 149 in 2021.
Both in 2021 and 2022, Yuma had seven cases of homicide. This last year, one case was a double homicide, so the cases involved a total of eight victims.
“One of these seven cases was actually a justified self-defense homicide. Even though it is justified, it still counts as a homicide because homicide is defined as a human being killed by another human, whether justified or not,” Garrity explained.
Two cases were vehicular homicides involving DUI or aggravated driving.
“So as far as violence, it is only going to be five that actually died in a traditional homicide. Of those, we made arrests in four of the cases. We still have two active cases that are being investigated,” Garrity said.
The department experienced a police shooting last year in which a person lost their life. However, the two officers were deemed to be justified as the individual was brandishing a machete towards them.
“That case is actually considered an aggravated assault against the police officers,” Gaarrity noted.
The department also reported 20 cases of kidnapping/abduction in 2022, down from the 35 in 2021. There were no cases of attempted homicide, solicitation homicide and human trafficking cases in 2022. In 2021, the department reported one case each for attempted and solicitation homicide.
Crimes against property did go up, while crimes against society went down in 2022. Property crimes include arson, burglary, forgery and fraud, damaged property, embezzlement, extortion, larceny, motor vehicle theft, robbery and stolen property.
Society crimes include animal cruelty, narcotic offenses, fugitive offenses, gambling, pornography, prostitution and weapon law violations.
The department reported 4,205 property crimes in 2022 and 4,308 in 2021 as well as 1,182 society crimes in 2022 and 969 in 2021.
The number of accidents were 1,923 with eight fatalities in 2022 vs. 2,077 with 11 fatalities in 2021.
As far as the workload, officers took 9,917 case reports and 16,486 supplemental reports in 2022 vs. 9,805 case reports and 12,895 supplemental reports in 2021.
The department worked 4,153 citation cases in 2022, down from the 3,145 in 2021. Of the 4,153 cases worked last year, a little over 5,000 traffic violation citations were issued.
Following Garrity’s presentation, Nicholls talked about street racing. “I’m glad we’re going to start enforcing that,” he said, noting that impounding vehicles might get racers to stop “before someone goes through a crowd out of control, (and) we have people losing lives.”
The mayor noted that citations don’t seem to affect street racers, but losing their cars might. “I think that’s the real way to get to the heart of the issue. It doesn’t look like when they receive citations it matters much, but their cars they’re extremely attached to, and so if we’re citing and citing and then we impound a couple of vehicles, maybe they’ll grab some seriousness to the matter,” Nicholls said.
“And that’s not to diminish all the regular issues, the property damage, the whole just disruption, of community people trying to sleep, and those kinds of elements,” he added. “I get a lot of calls about that. I know it’s tough to chase people down when you get a 911 call because by the time we get there, they’re generally gone, but it’s important that we do take a more aggressive stance on that.”
As for the recent party shooting, Nicholls expressed appreciation to the officers who diligently worked the case. “I’d like to take a minute just to thank all the agencies that really stepped in, particularly the off-duty officers to assist until we were able to get there, and then the diligence in which you and your staff have pursued that. It’s extremely important to the community,” the mayor said.
Garrity noted that the detectives worked “nonstop” in the case, with little sleep, to get justice for the victims and their families. “They understand the community’s fears on this,” the chief said.
“And it’s very apparent. I appreciate that, and I know that that starts at the top, but it goes all the way through each individual on the force so I appreciate that,” Nicholls added.