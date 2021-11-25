September saw a lot of charitable action for childhood cancer awareness throughout Yuma County schools.
In the Crane School District, a total of seven schools participated in a Cancer Awareness Pajama Day, but special hats go off to H.L. Suverkrup and Salida Del Sol Elementary Schools for their participation in the Heavenly Hats Foundation’s awareness campaign.
The Heavenly Hats Foundation was established in Green Bay, Wis. in 2001 to provide cancer patients of all ages across the United States with head wear. According to the foundation’s website, it’s provided over 4.5 million hats to individuals and hospitals to date.
In Yuma, one student at Suverkrup was honored through participation in the Heavenly Hats Foundation’s awareness campaign as a symbolic gesture.
Rosie Peña, Community Relations Coordinator for Crane Schools, explained that Suverkrup Elementary participated in the campaign to honor one of their own students who has cancer. With the help of Salida Del Sol Elementary, the schools raised $600 for the student and their family.
The district’s Superintendent Newsletter for October noted the solidarity that Suverkrup students demonstrated for their classmate. While the day helped raise awareness for childhood cancer, the newsletter shared that it was especially meaningful for the Kindergarteners at Suverkrup.