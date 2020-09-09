Yuma County residents awoke to an unusual sight Tuesday morning, as a smoky haze filled the skies.
Meteorologist Marvin Percha of the National Weather Service (NWS) said the thin, milky brown cloud here is from smoke from several fires that are currently burning in California and Oregon.
Porcha explained that a very strong cold front swept through Arizona and down into Yuma on Tuesday afternoon, and the winds associated with it blew the smoke from those fires to the east and to the south.
“There are multiple fires burning right now that are putting smoke into the air,” Porcha said.
Making matters worse is that the wind is picking up dust and mixing it with the smoke, making visibility difficult at times.
“The air quality should improve over the next few days, but the skies could still be hazy until the weather pattern shifts enough to deflect the smoke away from the area,” Porcha said.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) issued a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) for coarse particulate matter (PM-10) on Tuesday for the Yuma area.
PM-10 is made up of small particles found in dust. ADEQ recommends that people limit outdoor activity while the HPA is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.
The good news, according to Porcha, is that the storm front will not only push the smoke from the area as it passes through the region, it will also bring much drier air and cooler temperatures with it.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies during the day with a high near 92. It will also be breezy with winds from the northwest of 15 to 20 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph.
The overnight temperature is expected to drop down to the upper 60s or low 70s, with winds from the northwest of 10 to 15 mph.
“With winds blowing in a northerly direction, less smoke will be brought into the region,” Porcha said. “The temperatures are going to be much more pleasant.”
While the cooler weather is a welcome respite, it won’t last long. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s throughout the remainder of the week.
Come the weekend, however, Yuma-area residents can expect temperatures to return to the lower triple digits, which is typically common this time of year.
Porcha added that he doesn’t anticipate the NWS will be issuing any more excessive heat warnings in the coming weeks.
