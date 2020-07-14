Head of San Luis R.C. police academy dies of coronavirus

Manuel de Jesus Zamora, founder and director of the police academy in San Luis Rio Colorado, died Sunday at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he had been under care for nearly a week.
Santos Gonzalez, the city’s mayor, said in a statement the longtime police officer died of complications from COVID-19.
“This new disease today carried away an old friend, a great and valiant member of the municipal police,” Gonzalez said on his Facebook page. Rest in peace, Commander Jesus “Chuy” Zamora, our director of the Center of Police Training and Qualification. I send my condolences to family members, friends, students and colleagues in the (police) department.”
The municipal police department said on its own Facebook page that it was “in mourning from the loss of one of our founders.”
Zamora had retired after serving more than three decades in various positions in the department. But in September he was named as founding director of the academy formed to train recruits as city police officers.
He was serving as head of the academy, known by its Spanish acronym CECAP SLRC, at the time he was admitted to YRMC.