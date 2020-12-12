A head-on collision in the Foothills Friday morning claimed the life of a 36-year-old Yuma woman.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 6:41 a.m. with deputies responding to the 9500 block of South Fortuna Road for a report of a vehicle collision.
The initial investigation into the crash revealed that a white 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup was traveling northbound on Fortuna Road and for unknown reasons veered across the center of the road into oncoming traffic.
In doing so, the Frontier pickup truck collided head-on with a silver 2005 Chrysler 300 sedan that was traveling southbound on Fortuna Road.
The driver of the Nissan pickup was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chrysler sedan, identified as Rosa Covarrubias, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Next of kin notification has been made.
This case remains under investigation at this time and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.