The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has some Yuma winter visitors scrambling to head home sooner than expected.
Candy Brown and husband Finn Mazur of Claresholm, Alberta, are leaving in a day or two, a week earlier than they had planned. They are heeding the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who on Monday asked Canadians outside the country to return “while it is still possible to do so.”
“Let me be clear, if you’re abroad, it’s time to come home,” Trudeau said.
Canada closed its borders to foreign-born nationals, with the exemption of U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Trudeau also noted that “anyone who has symptoms will not be able to enter Canada.”
Another concern is that some companies that provide health insurance to snowbirds in the U.S. have announced that they will cease coverage for illness associated with COVID-19 after a period of 10 days, beginning March 13.
Brown sees similarities to an outbreak of polio when she was in school and isn’t hesitating to listen to Trudeau’s request that Canadians return to their country as soon as possible.
“I agree something needs to change. I think our leaders, both Trudeau and Trump, know a lot more than I do,” Brown said.
There wouldn’t be any point in staying anyway, she added. Caravan Oasis RV Park, where she lives, is shutting down all park activities, a trend that is being repeated all over the world, including Yuma.
“So what are we going to do?” asked Brown, who has been coming for five winters.
Her friend, Sherry Drover of Northwest Territories, will also be leaving in the next couple of days. This was her first season in Yuma. She wasn’t supposed to leave until March 30 and laments that she won’t get to do some of the activities she had planned for the next two weeks.
The Canadian Snowbird Association also urged winter visitors to return home. “Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that entry into Canada will be denied to individuals who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents of Canada; exceptions are also being made for U.S. citizens, immediate family members of citizens, and others,” Karen Huestis, association president, wrote in an email. “The Prime Minister also reiterated the need for Canadian travelers to return to Canada. Based on this guidance, the Canadian Snowbird Association is recommending that members heed the advice of the federal government and make arrangements to return home as soon as it is feasible.”
In addition, the CSA advised members to contact their travel medical insurance provider as soon as possible to determine whether their insurer is requiring them to return home within 10 days.
Huestis also explained that any travelers who are symptomatic, regardless of citizenship, will not be permitted to board a flight into Canada. She pointed out that the Canadian government will establish a financial support program to assist citizens and permanent residents returning home.
Returning citizens are being redirected to four Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Travelers returning home to Canada need to self-isolate for a period of 14 days.
Doug Painter and his wife Barbara, snowbirds from Portage La Prairie, Manitoba, have been coming to Yuma for 10 years. When the Yuma Sun talked to Painter on Monday, he hadn’t heard of Trudeau’s announcement. However, Painter and his wife had already altered their plans at the urging of their children who fear the pandemic, especially because older people are more susceptible to the virus.
Trudeau has said that anyone who returns to Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.
The Painters are prepared to go into isolation when they arrive, just as Ron and Joanne Curtis did when they returned to Alberta earlier than planned.
The Curtises left Yuma earlier, not due to the virus, but because their daughter needed surgery. Upon arriving, “we were asked to self-isolate for two weeks but not until we had already been home for about 4 days. We are doing as requested though and self-isolating,” Joanne wrote in an email.
“If we hadn’t had to rush home, our plans were to be there until mid-April. I’m sure with everything that is going on though, we would have left either by now or soon,” she added.
All her Canadian friends and family that were in Yuma or the Phoenix area have headed home. “I think, first off, to be close to family, and secondly, to have our free medical if needed,” Joanne said.
And she was sad to find the same panic-buying as in the U.S. “We have empty shelves here too and a shortage of toilet paper,” Joanne said.