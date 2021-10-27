The Healing Journey, a trauma recovery center in Yuma, is gearing up to host its Home-In-One golf tournament.
Now in its second year, the tournament is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Mesa Del Sol Golf Club.
The tournament is presented by The Realty Agency and sponsored by Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood, with all of the proceeds to benefit the Healing Journey.
While the tournament was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Estrella Fitch, founder/CEO of the Healing Journey, is hoping for another good turnout.
“This fundraiser will help us keep our doors open and provide more help,” Fitch said.
This year’s tee time will begin with a shotgun start at 8 a.m., with a four-person scramble format. Cost is $90 per player and entry includes skins, mulligans and lunch. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and other prizes.
To register call (928) 210-9911 or email rita@trabluesuite.com.
Fitch, who has been working from home until recently, said her agency has grown so much over the past year that she has had to add more office space.
“We have grown so much over the years, and offer a lot more services than we did three years ago, “ said Fitch, who didn’t get a paycheck from the agency for the first four years. “We now have 23 employees, up from the three we started with 10 years ago.”
She added that all of her trauma specialists on staff have been certified by the Trauma Institute of Arizona.
Fitch explained that when the pandemic began she was initially afraid that people would not get the help they needed.
Included in the growth Fitch mentioned is that the Healing Journey now accepts insurance, and is working with Blue Cross in order to accept it as well.
The Healing Journey provides an opportunity for people to heal from mental, emotional or spiritual wounds.
The pandemic has had tremendous impact on agencies that provide vital services to those in need all across the country, the Healing Journey included.
Fitch said the need to prevent the spread of the disease caused her to put in-person support groups on hold for more than a year.
However, due to improvements in technology, the Healing Journey was able to continue offering its services through video platforms.
Now, more than a year later, Fitch said she is ready to start them back up again, hopefully by January.
She is currently looking to hire facilitators for the girls and women’s groups.
“Therapy is essential and the pandemic caused a disconnect for some people who really needed the services agencies such as this provide to help them recover,” Fitch said.
Fitch is also, unfortunately, expecting an increase in the number of people needing trauma recovery.
She explained that not only did the pandemic make people more vulnerable, it also made it harder for them to report abuses, especially children, because most schools – which are mandatory reporters of abuse – were closed.
“The pandemic was life-changing for people, especially victims of abuse,” Fitch said. “People were essentially stuck at home with the ones who were causing them harm.”
A lot of adults have also been working from home during the pandemic, trapping them with their abusers.
