In response to a state push toward the goal of herd immunity from COVID-19, the Yuma County Public Health Services District will be holding additional vaccine clinics in May.
According to the plan, the district will hold vaccine clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays through the month of May, starting May 4, for all eligible residents.
On Tuesdays, the district will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose. The clinic will be held 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Yuma County Health Department, 2200 W. 28th St., Suite 137.
On Thursdays, the district will use the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., also at the Health Department.
Appointments must be made by calling 928-317-4550. Online registration is not available for these clinics.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine can be given to anyone age 18 and older. More information on the vaccines can be found on the CDC’s website: www.cdc.gov.