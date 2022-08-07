Yuma County residents can learn how to respond to opioid overdoses by loved ones and others, thanks to free Zoom training sessions offered in English and Spanish this month.
The virtual training sessions will explain the connection between trauma and substance abuse, explain how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, and show how to administer Naloxone.
The sessions are offered by the Yuma County Public Health Services District, in association with the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health and the Arizona Community Health Workers Association.
The one-hour sessions will be offered in English at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Aug. 29, and in Spanish at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Aug. 30.
“This training is intended for parents, caregivers, and the community in general. Opioid overdoses have been on the rise over the past few years, and fentanyl has most certainly contributed to that,” said Ryan Butcher, program coordinator with the health district.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. It is the most common substance found in opioid overdose deaths in Arizona, accounting for 95% of overdose deaths in children 17 and under, according to the district.
Fentanyl is frequently mixed with cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. but in its most common form found in the Yuma area it appears as M30 pills that look like real prescription opioids, often blue in color. The high potency of fentanyl increases the risk of overdose, especially if a person who uses drugs is unaware that a powder or pill contains it.
Also covered in the training is Naloxone, an opioid antagonist that can reverse an opioid overdose.
“We hope by educating parents on the signs of an overdose, and how to administer Naloxone, that we can reduce the number of fatal overdoses and get people linked to services they need,” Butcher added.
Residents wishing to take part in the training sessions can register on Zoom at the following sites for the following dates:
• English session: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Spanish session: Thursday, Aug. 11, 6 to 7 p.m.
Contraseña (password): naloxona
• English session: Aug. 29, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Spanish session: Aug. 30. 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Contraseña (password): naloxone