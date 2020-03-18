In front of an empty City Hall Council Chambers, with no members of the public present and only a handful of staff members, the Yuma City Council held a work session on Tuesday.
The main focus was on the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, with an overview provided by Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District. She noted that Arizona has 20 confirmed cases, nine in Maricopa County, five in Pinal County, four in Pima County and one each in Graham and Navajo counties.
Gomez explained that the virus is spread through droplets, which is the reason for the social isolation that is being encouraged. Reducing gatherings of people is meant to slow down the spread of the disease.
Officials are hearing reports of malware and phishing attempts in which people are being asked to download apps or click on email links for the latest news. She urged the public to make sure they get their information from reliable sources, such as the websites of the state health department, Yuma County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She acknowledged that her department has received a lot of questions regarding testing and testing kits. Right now, she noted, there is a limited capacity for testing and it’s only available through healthcare providers. Home kits are not available.
There has been confusion with the terms “presumptive” and “confirmed” cases. She explained that a presumptive case has already tested positive at a lab. It is sent away for confirmation by the CDC. At that point, it is called a confirmed case.
“We have zero cases right now in Yuma County. We don’t have a presumptive case,” she said. “No presumptive, no confirmed. When that does happen, we will make sure to let the public know.”
In the meantime, health officials are asking the public to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families and those most vulnerable in the community, including pregnant women, infants, people over the age of 60, people that have underlying health conditions.
“I know that it is difficult. People are seeing canceling of events, seeing some of these things that are happening that are limiting exposure, and I know it’s frustrating, but it’s the new normal until we weather this out,” Gomez said.
Gomez expressed “immense gratitude” to healthcare providers for “doing an amazing job. They are in the frontlines. I want to point out healthcare partners, our clinics, our hospital, all those people are seeing the normal volume of patients they normally do. And in addition, they’re having to make adjustments and taking precautions to protect the people that might come in there symptomatic.”
She pleaded that if someone believes they have been exposed or they are sick with the virus, or any respiratory illness, to first contact their healthcare provider before they show up. The provider will give them guidance, such as using a mask. Same thing for emergency and first responders.
“They’re looking out for us … We want to protect their health too,” she said.
People have also been asking whether the virus will go away when its warmer. “It’s hard to predict because it’s novel, we’re still learning about it,” Gomez said, adding that other coronavirus and flu viruses typically decrease in warm weather.
As the virus spreads across the country and state, she believes it will eventually reach Yuma County. But when it does, health officials are trained to deal with it.
The goal right now is to slow down the spread so it doesn’t reach critical capacity at the hospital and clinics. It is expected that the majority of people will have mild to moderate symptoms. Some people will have a more adverse reaction, especially those with underlying health conditions.
“As a community, we really need to step up,” Gomez said, noting that elected officials and leaders have stepped up and even made unpopular decisions, such as canceling events.
Although routines are being disrupted, she urged that people don’t panic. “I’d like to rephrase that as ‘be informed.’ It’s OK to be scared, but be informed and plan and be prepared to stay home if symptomatic or test positive. But then be mindful of everybody else.”
In response to questions from Deputy Mayor Karen Watts, who is also a healthcare provider, Gomez said that her department is working on acquiring test kits and personal protective equipment, which have been in short supply, so healthcare providers can test safely and don’t infect themselves or next patient.
Gomez pointed out that not everyone who is sick will be tested due to the limited supply of test kits. She noted that there’s no vaccine, no cure, so even if someone tested positive, patients would receive the same advice: self-isolate and monitor symptoms. If the patient has a medical emergency, like difficulty breathing, then they should go to the emergency room, but they should call ahead.
For guidance or more information, call the toll-free number 1-844-541-8201. The hotline is staffed by medical providers.