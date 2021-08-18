Nearly 90% of COVID-19 infections in Yuma County are coming back as the delta variant, with some infections occurring in children, according to Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District.
Gomez noted that the more contagious delta variant is infecting children and driving the outbreaks in schools.
She stressed that the coronavirus can infect children, contrary to what some people believe. “I think there’s a misconception that children don’t get infected,” she said.
In an update to the Board of Supervisors on Monday, Gomez said that about 10% of the positive cases before school started were in children under the age of 14. At the end of July, 610 of the positive cases were in children ages zero to 4; 951 cases involved kids ages 5-9; and 1,502 cases were in kids ages 10-14.
The actual number could be higher as these are only lab-confirmed cases, she noted.
“We’re very, very fortunate in the beginning and throughout the majority of the pandemic, the infections that we saw in children were primarily asymptomatic or mild to moderate that could be managed at home,” she added.
Now, because this strain is more contagious, more cases involve children. Also, the delta causes more severe symptoms and hospitalizations, particularly in the unvaccinated. On Tuesday, Yuma Regional Medical Center reported that of the 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 39 were unvaccinated.
Gomez said that the Health Department has been working with the local school districts since the beginning of the pandemic and will continue to work with them.
Chairman Tony Reyes noted that initially the virus mostly impacted the elderly and those with chronic conditions. “Now we’re seeing the other end of the spectrum, and we’re having children, the least vaccinated, they’re having to bear the brunt of the sickness,” he said.
“I know it’s tough for kids, and for sure, I can tell you as a parent, for her, remote learning wasn’t much of a tool that she could use. It’s just a difficult time. Hopefully those districts can find a way to stay open at the same time they deal with the surge we’re experiencing now,” Reyes added.
Gomez noted that not all positive tests are sent out for sequencing, but those that have been sequenced in Yuma County, between 85-90% have been identified as the delta variant.
This strain is the reason for the increase in cases in Yuma County. “It’s just easier to spread,” Gomez said.
She explained that someone with an earlier version might infect two other people. With the delta variant, an infected person infects between four and seven other people. The Yuma County positivity rate went from a low rate of 2% earlier in the year to 18% on Monday.
“It’s a trend that we’re not immune to, as people are returning back to work, we’re going back to school. We’ve made some very important social and economic gains as far as reopening stuff, and we need to maintain them,” Gomez said.
Supervisor Martin Porchas, who works with plants and diseases, noted that as long as there is a host, the virus will keep mutating. He suggested that perhaps the public should be educated on how viruses work and mutate.
Gomez reminded residents that they can do things to protect themselves, among them getting the vaccine against the virus. She reported a slight uptick in people getting the vaccine. The vaccine rate in Yuma County was slightly higher at 51.8% on Monday, with a little more than 100,000 residents having been fully vaccinated.
In this most recent surge, “we are in a better position, we’re better informed, we know how to treat it better,” Gomez said.
However, the Health Department is starting to see issues with the personal protective equipment supply chain, although the department continues to provide PPE to the facilities that need them, such as nursing homes.
With hospital staffing becoming an issue across the state, “the concern is not to overwhelm the (healthcare) system. We are better informed, but we’re still in a very complicated situation,” Gomez said. “Although we have the option to transfer people out, we don’t want to see that happen.”
She also noted that higher numbers might lead to visitor restrictions at nursing facilities and the stopping of elective surgical procedures.
Supervisor Darren Simmons pointed to the approaching harvesting season and the return of winter visitors and asked about the vaccine supply. Gomez said that Yuma County anticipates an ample supply and most healthcare providers have access to it. It’s also readily available at pharmacies.
Reyes asked whether the Health Department is working with counterparts in Mexico, especially since thousands of people and goods cross the border every day.
“It’s not smart to think that we can do something here and control it here, but it’s not controlled across the border,” Reyes said.
Gomez explained that positive cases are also going up in Mexico. “This is a pandemic, meaning it’s all over the world. And this pandemic will continue until there’s access to the vaccine and those cases drive down across the world,” she said.
The department has participated in binational vaccination efforts across the border and continues to work with counterparts and identify those opportunities, she added.
“You can’t control what’s happening in Africa, or even in Mexico, but you can control what’s happening here. I keep reminding everybody, just do your part and hope someone else will do there’s” Reyes said.
“This is not the time to let your guard down. This is the time to keep watching and doing things, social distancing, washing your hands, the things you’ve become accustomed to, and hopefully we’ll be able to break through this wave,” he noted.
Vaccines are available at the Health Department from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Call 928-317-4540 to schedule an appointment.