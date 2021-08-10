With positive case numbers on the rise again, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors reinstated regular COVID-19 updates from Diana Gomez, director of the county’s Public Health Services District.
“This used to be our beginning item every meeting. Then we stopped because of everybody’s assumption that we were done with COVID,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
Gomez noted that Yuma County is experiencing an increase in the number of infections, just like the rest of the nation, primarily driven by the delta variant.
“The delta variant is much more contagious than previous versions, and it’s becoming the dominant strain, not just here but across the country,”’ she said, adding that it’s another reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated.
The fear again is that a surge will overwhelm the healthcare system. Although doctors know more about treating the virus, “it remains a personnel issue,” Gomez said. “We procured more ventilators, we procured more PPE, but we still need the staff to run those and our frontline workers and our healthcare workers and the nurses, the people who care for these patients. The concern is that the demand will exceed the available personnel.”
Last year this fear led to precautions such as cutting off visitors to nursing homes and hospitals, she added.
The Yuma County vaccination rate stands just shy of 50%. “To reach herd immunity, we need to do much better,” she said.
To give perspective, she pointed out that in February, the county’s positivity rate, or the number of tests coming back positive, hovered around 6%. Then the rate dipped to a low of 2% in June.
“We were doing really well, we were seeing single digit numbers,” Gomez noted.
Then the positivity rate climbed again, up to 16% on Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. And this time the virus is primarily affecting younger people and the unvaccinated. The great majority of infections are in the 20 to 44 age group.
“This is not the same virus. This virus has evolved, it’s getting smarter, it’s much faster at replicating inside your body which makes you much more contagious,” Gomez said. “It’s much more contagious, and the symptoms are much more severe for the people who are unvaccinated.”
Yuma County is one of two counties in the state that up to a couple of weeks ago was in the “moderate transmission” category. Now it has transitioned to “substantial.”
She acknowledged that some people legitimately cannot get a vaccine because of an immune condition. And, a lot of children, those under the age of 12, are still not eligible to get the vaccine.
After Gomez’s presentation, Reyes questioned the vaccination rate. “Is it the percentage of people who came to get a vaccine or the percentage of people in general?”
Gomez said that percentage is based on the entire population. Reyes pointed out that a large portion of the population is made up of children under 12 years old and also includes those that have already been infected who might feel they have natural immunity.
“So we have no way of knowing what percentage of the population that actually can be given the vaccine already has it,” he said.
Gomez explained that across the entire population, 50% in general are vaccinated. But then the numbers are broken down into age groups. Yuma County has a 17% vaccination rate for those under the age of 20.
“That would make sense mostly because 12 and under are not eligible to receive the vaccine,” she said, adding that she is “cautiously optimistic” the vaccine will be approved for those under 12 by the fall.
In the higher age groups, Yuma County has a higher vaccination rate, with 70% of those 65 and older and 82% of those 55 to 64.
“Those are good numbers,” Gomez said. “What we saw originally with the first iteration of the virus, was that 90% of the hospitalizations and deaths were in the 55 and over age group. So the fact that we have a really high vaccination rate there is a positive indicator.”
Supervisor Jonathan Lines noted that a few people reached out to him and asked why they should get a vaccine when breakthrough infections are being reported. “People are unsure how to proceed, specifically people who are so against the vaccine. If it’s recurring, why do it, especially when many were hospitalized?”
“What’s the point? The point is the difference between a possibly very severe infection versus something that is more manageable,” Gomez said.
She explained that breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people would have been much more severe and the hospitalization rate much higher without the vaccine. “The severity of the symptoms when vaccinated are not as severe as those who have not been vaccinated and the majority of the people hospitalized with severe symptoms are those that are unvaccinated,” she said, noting that 97% of the hospitalizations have been among unvaccinated people.
Breakthrough infections are one of the reasons why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask-wearing guidance. The agency currently recommends that everyone wear a mask in densely populated areas, particularly indoors. No vaccine is perfect and even someone with no symptoms can pass on the virus, she added.
To residents concerned with getting vaccinated or who have questions, she urged them to reach out to a trusted provider to get their questions answered. “I think it’s important to have the opportunity to voice any concern you might have, but it’s also equally important to have those facts and be aware,” Gomez said.
She recognized that some people are frustrated because the data and recommended guidance keeps changing. “I know it’s frustrating that we come out and we know this, and it changes a few weeks later. That’s because this is evolving,” she said. “We have to adapt, we have to make those changes.”
To those not vaccinated, Gomez recommended they wear masks to protect themselves and their kids. “It’s a non-pharmaceutical intervention that’s highly effective. We have kids going back to school, and again, it’s what we do as a group,” she said.
Gomez highlighted vaccination opportunities, which are readily available at pharmacies and urgent care centers. Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi asked about taking the vaccine to the people, such as retail stores. Gomez said that the Health Department hasn’t gone to stores, but they could explore the option. The district did partner with the University of Arizona mobile unit and held clinics at some apartment complexes. The district has also held popup clinics at churches and for groups that have reached out.
Pancrazi asked if Gomez had any indication when the vaccines were going to have full FDA authorization. Gomez said she knew this was a reason some people hesitate to get the vaccine. She explained that both Pfizer and Moderna have submitted the data necessary for full authorization and she’s optimistic that it’s coming soon.
However, she noted, the vaccines are currently being administered under emergency use authorization because the science has shown that the benefits outweigh the risks.
Lines questioned whether migrants entering through Yuma County were being tested. Gomez said that asylum seekers are being tested, according to the latest information she had received. Once here, they are eligible for the vaccine as well.
“It’s not necessarily our problem, but it is a part of the problem,” Lines said. “The sheriff has expressed concern with the getaways, the people who are not stopped and detained and are carriers, and as they integrate into society, so I think we have an underlying problem there as well. That’s one of the concerns he expressed to me specifically for Yuma County.”
“And that will continue to happen as we have this disparity. People come from countries that don’t have the vaccine,” Reyes noted.
Gomez announced that the ADHS will continue to fund the COVID Early Warning Sewage Testing Project program and has committed a million dollars for the following year.
“The wastewater surveillance project allows us to have up to two weeks warning of trending upward. Again, it’s data so people can make the informed decision to protect themselves and their families,” she said.