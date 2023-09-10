The Yuma County Health Department is reminding residents that gastrointestinal illnesses, more commonly known as “stomach bugs,” can come from bacteria found in river and pool water.
In the spirit of preparedness, Diana Gomez, director of public health, shared tips on how residents can avoid stomach bugs as they play in the water in hot weather.
“You’ve seen the temperature extremes. We’ve had a lot of continuous weather advisories and I know this is when we’re all out there doing our recreational water activities, because it’s fun to be out there. It’s a way to cool off,” Gomez told the Board of Supervisors during a health update.
However, bacteria thrive in water, especially those that attract large crowds and after rainfall.
“There’s always things living in the water,” Gomez said. “We have bacteria. We have all sorts of stuff in there that when the temperature gets really hot, really feels that growth, and having crowds really adds to it.”
With the Health Department receiving reports of people sick of gastrointestinal illnesses, she wanted to remind residents to take preventive measures and be aware of the risks as they enjoy water activities.
Ingesting or coming into contact with bacteria can cause stomach issues and skin irritations.
To prevent sickness, Gomez urged residents to properly maintain pools and spas, even water pads.
If someone has been sick, they should refrain from going into the pool, river or lake.
If they have young children, they should make sure they take them on bathroom breaks regularly and change diapers in the bathroom, not poolside or by the river “because all that stuff ends up in there.”
She also recommended showering and washing hands after being in the water.
In addition, particularly in the river, people should avoid jumping in the water forcefully.
“There’s things like amoeba there that can go up your nose. We want you to be safe,” Gomez said.
Before jumping in, people should check the depth of the water. “We have a lot of injuries from people jumping in headfirst and not realizing that it’s shallow. So we want to prevent those injuries,” Gomez noted.
“Go out there, enjoy the water, enjoy your recreational activities,” she said, adding, “Have that awareness, and if you’re in the river, you know, just respect nature, have that safety precaution.”
INJURIES AND MOSQUITOES
The recent downpours have caused a lot of pooling water and filled retention basins, perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
The insects breed in anything that retains water, such as fountains and hummingbird feeders.
“Mosquitoes can breed in a capful, like a bottle cap. With the weather extremes, they’ll just wait for the right time and hatch,” Gomez explained.
Gomez encouraged residents to check their yards if they have water features, and if possible, empty it of water.
“There’s a lot of nuisance mosquitoes, but we’ve had a lot of activity of disease-causing mosquitoes also,” she noted.
Mosquitoes are most active during the dawn and evening hours.
“Just, again, have that precaution. Wear long pants or use appropriate, you know, things to protect yourself,” Gomez said, referring to mosquito repellents.
FLU SEASON
September and October are the best times to get a flu shot for the upcoming flu season. But residents can get a flu shot even after October, especially if they’re at risk.
After a delay, Yuma County received a supply of flu vaccine, and the Health Department is gearing up to start flu vaccine clinics. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the office at 928-317-4550.
The department will also accept walk-ins during regular business hours.
In addition, the department will conduct clinics in the outlying areas of the county.
“We’ll start partnering with those community agencies to make sure we go out to those rural areas so that transportation, ease of access, is not an issue,” Gomez said.
The mobile unit vehicle long on backorder has now arrived “so we’ll be using that to go out there,” she added.
Gomez recommended a flu shot for anybody over the age of 6 months.
“The effectiveness of the vaccine depends on the formulation that they do and the type of virus that’s circulating, but we’ve gotten pretty close the last couple of seasons,” she noted.
The goal of the vaccine is to prevent serious illness and avoid hospitalizations “because we don’t want to overwhelm the healthcare system. So if you get your flu vaccine and you do get sick, your symptoms tend to be milder, and that’s what we want.
The vaccine is just priming your body to be ready to respond,” Gomez explained.
The flu shot will also be available at schools and doctor offices.
“If you have any specific questions, reach out to your healthcare provider and/or call our office and we’d be happy to answer any questions,” Gomez said.
DRIVE-THRU FLU VACCINES
Sunset Health is holding drive-thru flu vaccine events, starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Sunset Health Clinic, 10425 Williams St., in Wellton. All of the events will start at 5 p.m. and go until the vaccines last.
The other drive-thru vaccine events are scheduled, all on Tuesdays, for Sept. 19, at Plaza Riedel, 1965 Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis; Sept. 26 at Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center, 1305 S. Yuma Palms Parkway; Oct. 3 at the Community Center and Gym, 805 W. Main St., Somerton; Oct. 10 at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 10637 S. Frontage Road, in the Foothills; and Oct. 17 at Sunset Health, 675 S. Avenue A, in Yuma.