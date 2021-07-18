With the school year closing in fast, the Yuma County Public Health Services District recommends that the back-to-school checklist includes making sure children’s health records are up to date.
The Health District will hold Back-to-School Clinics Monday to Friday, July 19-23 and 26-30, at the Yuma County Public Health Services District, 2200 W. 28th St., in Yuma.
Appointments can be made by calling 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687.
According to CDC experts, the COVID-19 vaccine and other immunizations are a valuable public health resource. They are cost-effective and help fight the spread of COVID-19 and preventable disease throughout the community.
Every child entering a Yuma County school is required to have proof of all required immunizations or a valid exemption to attend school. Although the Health District offers immunizations throughout the year, during the two-week immunization clinics, the department concentrates resources and pools clinical staff from other areas specifically to meet the increased volume of children preparing to go back to school. They carry and administer all school-required immunizations and staff can immediately update the immunization record.
Parents should take note of the following when going the to the appointment:
Bring the current immunization record
Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian (legal guardian must provide guardianship documentation)
Parent/guardian must provide a valid identification
Yuma County does accept notarized notes from parents authorizing a third party, such as aunt, grandparent, or older sibling, to bring a child for immunizations.