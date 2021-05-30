The Yuma County Public Health Services District will expand COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the month of June and open them up for all eligible residents.
Starting on Tuesday, vaccine clinics at the Health District, 2200 W. 28th St., will be held Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday for the entire month. Clinic hours for all four days will be 8:30-11:30 a.m.
All three vaccines, including the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, will be administered, although availability may vary by day. Call ahead for information about specific vaccines on specific days.
The Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine can be given to anyone 18 and over. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to anyone age 12 and over. More information can be found on the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/.
Residents must register by calling 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687. Appointments must be made by calling; online registration is not available for these clinics.