The Yuma County Public Health Services District has had an overwhelming response to the COVID-19 vaccine, with available appointments filling up quickly. The county indicated that it does not have enough supply of the vaccine to meet the demand.
The vaccine rollout has been slower and more limited than we would like, the county said in a Monday statement.
The county announced on Friday that it would open up vaccination this week to those in the priority Phase 1B group, which includes U.S. residents ages 75 and older, educators, child care workers and law enforcement.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response. Last Friday, the appointments went really quickly. By 4 o’clock in the afternoon, they were all gone,” said Kevin Tunell, the county’s communications director.
“And the only reason the appointments didn’t go faster is because the county had people age 75 and older call in,” he added.
People 75 and older were asked to call 928-317-4687 to schedule an appointment so a district staff member can help them navigate through the registration process. Tunell explained that the call-in option was offered to older residents because some of them might not be computer savvy or have access to a computer or internet.
On Monday, numerous readers reached out to the Yuma Sun to report that they got a recording when they tried calling. When the Yuma Sun called Monday afternoon, a recording said that the Health District had no more appointments and that it would announce when more appointments became available.
Other eligible residents were asked to visit https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov/ to create an account with a password and schedule an appointment. (A valid U.S. identification and proof of employment is required.) However, at this point, registration cannot be completed on the Arizona Department of Health Services website until the county has more available vaccines.
The county asked for patience as the county waits for more vaccines. “People are trying to get into the website to register but can’t until there are openings,” Tunell said. “I think it’s very important for everyone in all phase categories to remember that we have a very limited supply of vaccine at this point and their patience is going to be extremely helpful through this time.
“We know that there is a large amount of people out there that want to get vaccinated. Our intention is to get vaccine to all of them, but we can’t vaccinate when we don’t have the amount of vaccine that we need to do it. We really appreciate their patience,” Tunell added.
As soon as the county receives more vaccine, it will notify the public and provide the link to make an appointment. Neither phone registration nor phone appointments can be made without available vaccines.
The district asks that people do not go to the Health Department seeking the vaccine unless they have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Appointments must be made in advance for orderly distribution of the vaccine and to allow for necessary coordination of the required second dose.
“We appreciate the high level of interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Yuma County. We will keep the public informed on vaccine availability,” the county stated.
ANOTHER VACCINATION OPTION
Sunset Health patients who are eligible might be able to get the vaccine this week as the community health center expands vaccination into the 1B group, in particular individuals 75 years of age and older.
Sunset announced on Monday that it completed the process of vaccinating its healthcare workforce and was ready to start vaccinating a portion of the 1B group. However, due to the supply of Moderna vaccine, for now COVID-19 shots will be limited to individuals 75 years and older. Beginning Tuesday, Sunset will contact patients in this group to let them know the day and time of their vaccination appointment.
Sunset Health will expand to other categories of Group 1B as soon as it receives more Moderna vaccine. Working with Yuma County Health District and ADHS, Sunset will follow the specific guidelines that call for a tiered approach for phases 1B and 1C with some of the phases possibly overlapping.
The Center for Disease Prevention and Control recommends that in Phase 1B, vaccination should be offered to people in the following groups:
• People aged 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19. People aged 75 years and older who are also residents of long-term care facilities were covered in Phase 1A.
• Frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff and daycare workers).
Phase 1C includes the following groups:
• People aged 65 to 74 years because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness and death from COVID-19. Individuals in this age group who are also residents of long-term care facilities were also covered in Phase 1A.
• People aged 16 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions which increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.
• Other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health.
Until residents can build up their immunity with two vaccine doses, they should continue practicing preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and washing their hands often.
Health officials note that no one precautionary measure alone is going to stop the pandemic.
Sunset Health acknowledged that some people may be concerned with getting vaccinated, but it pointed out that as more COVID-19 vaccines are developed as quickly as possible, routine processes and procedures remain in place to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorized or approved for use.
“Safety is a top priority, and there are many reasons to get vaccinated,” Sunset said.