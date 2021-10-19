The Yuma County Public Health Services District is preparing for the imminent approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children as cases of infection, even in children, seem to have stabilized, according to Diana Gomez, district director.
The health district is preparing to allocate the vaccine when it becomes available and asking pediatricians and other providers that work with children to follow the onboarding process, which is similar to the process used when the vaccine first became available.
In a COVID-19 update on Monday, Gomez told the Board of Supervisors that the overall infection numbers in Yuma County are trending downward.
“Even in children, they seem to have stabilized. With the advent of the vaccine, hopefully it will continue to move in the right direction,” she said.
As of Monday morning, the Yuma County vaccination rate was 59% for the whole population. For the population eligible for the vaccine, which includes children aged 12 and older, the rate was 71%.
The US Census Bureau identified a population of 213,787 in Yuma County in 2019, with 25% of the population at that time age 18 and under, placing the general number of school-age children at about 53,446.
Yuma County Superintendent of Schools Tom Tyree placed the number of enrolled students in public schools this school year at about 40,000 and the number of signed affidavits for homeschooled students at 1,021. Tyree noted that parents of homeschooled children are legally required to sign affidavits but do not need to provide notice of enrolling children in school. Additionally, private and charter schools are not required to share enrollment numbers.
The overall vaccination rate will potentially climb significantly next month when the shot is expected to be approved for children younger than 12 years old. Gomez explained that Pfizer submitted paperwork for emergency authorization use of the vaccine in children ages 5-11. The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to review it on Oct. 26. Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will consider it on Nov 2-3.
Gomez expects the final guidance to be issued then on how to move forward and be able to administer the vaccine to children. The expected Pfizer dose will be about one-third of the adult vaccine, which has been found to be just as effective in that age group.
Authorization of use in children for the two other vaccines, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, are working their way through the regulatory process as well.
As for the booster shots, the FDA met last Friday and recommended booster shots for both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines. They still have to go through the CDC, now scheduled for Oct. 20-21.
The FDA recommendation for the Modern booster is half the dose administered six months after the first vaccine series to people over age 65 or 18 and older for those who are at risk of developing severe infections because of where they live or work.
The FDA previously approved the Pfizer booster for administration six months after the first series for people over 65 and those 18 and older with high-risk factors.
The current recommendation also calls for the booster to be the same type of vaccine as the first one that was administered.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked if Gomez knew how many booster shots had been given in Yuma County. Gomez replied that she didn’t have the data readily available but would look into the numbers.
“It’s been a year of tribulation, but also a year of opportunities,” Chairman Tony Reyes said, pointing out that the health district has received several grants and subsidies, allowing for expansion of services.
But with that came the need for more space, he added.
“We’re really proud that we’ve been able to expand services. Our grants have saved taxpayers money, so we continue to expand services. It just becomes an issue of people and locations to provide a lot of these services,” Gomez said.
For example, she said, meeting spaces and the auditorium had been used as clinic space for the last year and a half and every conference room has been converted into office space.
“We’ve used every space available to us,” she said.
Gomez noted that the district is working with Facilities Management and architects to determine future needs and come up with proposals. “The goal is to have usable space. We’ve outgrown the facility, and we have other departments in there that we’ve absorbed through that process,” she said.
Reyes acknowledged the urgency and said he would like the board to see something on the district’s space needs in the next month or two.
“It takes a long time for anything to happen in government,” he noted.
Yuma Sun staff writer Sisko J. Stargazer contributed to this story.