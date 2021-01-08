Phase 1B of COVID-19 inoculations are slated to commence Monday at the Yuma County Public Health Services District, located at 2200 W. 28th St.
As outlined by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), educators and childcare providers, law enforcement officers, protective services workers and adults age 75 and older will be prioritized in this group, the county said.
“This prioritization helps us expand protections to older adults and those essential workers on the frontlines who have the most contact with other people,” Public Health Director Diana Gomez said in a statement Tuesday.
The health district will host vaccination clinics Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. From 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day, vaccines will only be administered to individuals 75 and older. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Phase 1A and Prioritized Phase 1B can receive vaccines.
Individuals are required to make an appointment in order to receive a vaccine, as well as provide a valid U.S. identification document and proof of employment.
To create a password-protected account via the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) “Patient Portal” and schedule a vaccination appointment, individuals can visit https://podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Individuals 75 and older can call 928-317-4687 to set up an appointment with a health district staff member.
According to Gomez, qualifying Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not yet received the vaccine will still be eligible to receive it, but they will not be prioritized over other groups.
The county noted that due to the limited number of available vaccines, the health district is “unable to provide vaccinations to all essential workers at this time.” As additional allocations arrive, the county plans to expand its protocols to include remaining Phase 1B groups – adults living in congregate setting, power and utility workers, individuals holding food and agriculture-related occupations, transportation and moving material occupations, and state and government workers providing critical services.
Additional updates on vaccination prioritization can be found at www.facebook.com/yumacountyaz as well as www.yumacountyaz.gov.