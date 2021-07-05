The Yuma County Health District will hold regular vaccine clinics for all residents ages 12 and older throughout the month and back-to-school clinics during the last two weeks in July. The Pfizer vaccine currently can be given to anyone age 12 and older.
Vaccine clinics for all residents will be held Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. throughout the month of July. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine currently can be given to anyone age 12 and over. The Moderna vaccine currently can be given to anyone age 18 and over.
Appointments must be made by calling 928-317-4550 or 928-317-4687. There is no online registration for these clinics.
The Health District will also host back-to-school clinics during the last two weeks in July. These clinics will run July 19-23 and July 26-30, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For information about what to bring to the appointment, visit the Health District’s Immunization Services webpage at www.yumacountyaz.gov.