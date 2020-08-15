Yuma County’s top public health officer appeared before the Yuma City Council to answer questions and address concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic on Aug. 5
Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, noted the downward trend of positive cases. “That’s the positive metric that we’re looking at. You are seeing the overall numbers go down,” she said.
In particular, Gomez pointed to the lower hospitalization numbers, calling them a step in the right direction. “That means that we as a community are doing a better job of looking out for each other. It means that the mitigation strategies that we implemented, the social distancing, the wearing of masks, all those things are working,” she said.
“I know its slow progress, but it appears to be steady and consistent progress, which is what we want. I know we are all suffering a little bit of COVID fatigue, but this is the only way we will come through this.”
She praised efforts by the state to clear the backlog of tests at laboratories and have test results returned faster. While results were being returned up to two or three weeks, results are now expected to be reported in 2-3 days. This shortened time span is critical to the health department’s contact tracing efforts.
Councilman Gary Knight referred to a Yuma Sun article that reported some infected people are getting multiple tests in hopes of testing negative and returning to work and those positive cases are being counted as different cases, as stated in a Board of Supervisors meeting. Knight asked for clarification on whether they were being counted as first-time positive cases.
Gomez said that the system is set up to catch them as retests, not new cases. Those multiple tests are counted as part of the cumulative number of tests, but not the total number of people who have been tested. She said that an individual’s personal information follows them.
“So we’re not duplicating,” she said.
Councilman Chris Morris asked whether a positive case could be counted twice if a person uses a different name or address for a retest or if someone makes an entry error.
Gomez reiterated that while those scenarios are always a possibility, the system has a way to catch and merge retests and they aren’t added to the total number of positive cases.
Knight also asked why the county is not reporting the number of recovered cases. Gomez explained that recovery looks different for different people and there’s a difference between someone who is no longer infectious versus someone who has recovered. In addition, some people recover within weeks and others take months. Still, others have lingering effects for many months and are not truly recovered.
Basically, Gomez said, the only way to count the number of recovered is to subtract the deaths from all people who have tested positive. Everyone else is recovering or recovered, she noted.
Also, Gomez added, the state does not require people to report their recovery and it would be difficult to track as some people don’t want to talk about it anymore. And the health department doesn’t have the resources to follow all those people day after day until they are recovered. All resources are currently going to contact tracing, she said.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked if the health department is trained to deal with protesters. Gomez said that other than asking people to wear face masks as they exercise their free speech, they don’t get involved. The rest falls on law enforcement, she noted.
Deputy Mayor Karen Watts noted that as a healthcare provider, her biggest concern is the length of time it takes to get back results and the false positives. She believes it’s impractical to tell people to shelter at home until they get their results and then they don’t get them for several days and even weeks.
As for the 2-3 day return, “we haven’t seen that yet,” she said, adding that it’s frustrating for people because they can’t get back to work and a lot of employers don’t understand.
Gomez said that people should be getting guidance when they get tested on what they should do, and if they don’t, they shouldn’t wait for the results, they should seek out guidance immediately.
Watts asked where people have reported getting infected. Gomez noted that some people reported being infected at family get-togethers or while congregating in large groups, such as parties and makeshift concerts, in places where they couldn’t have social distancing.
“We hear, ‘we had a get-together, we didn’t get sick, but somebody in the family did. I didn’t think it would happen to us,’” Gomez said, adding, “Nobody means for this to happen.”
She noted that even if someone is not in a high-risk category, “we do these things for other people in the community. It might not be my grandma, it might be your grandma.”
Watts said she wants “businesses and everyone to understand why these rules apply. We’re not making them up.”
Morris said he has been told by numerous people that they never got their test results. When they went back, they were told that their file was missing and they had to retake it. He asked about checks and balances to keep track of tests.
Gomez explained the flow and noted that the results they report are those they get back from the state. “When you see the results that were reported, that’s how many results were received by the state,” she said.
In response to another question from Morris, Gomez said that when her department reports a positive case, they have looked at the lab slip of the test that came back positive. “Those are lab confirmed,” she said.
Morris also asked how deaths are attributed to COVID-19. Gomez explained that the cause of death is determined by the medical examiner in conjunction with the attending physician and that’s how it’s registered on the death certificate.
“We don’t make that determination at the health department,” she said.
In conclusion, Gomez thanked the council for supporting mitigation efforts and acknowledged that while it’s exhausting, it’s the only way to move forward.