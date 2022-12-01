For some families, the question of where or even how to seek help might not have an easy answer. But thanks to a partnership with the Regional Center for Border Health, mobile units at O.C. Johnson Elementary School and Gila Vista Junior High School will soon give families an extra option.
“We’re pleased when the Regional Center for Border Health responded to a request to provide school-based health services for two District One schools,” Yuma Elementary School District One Superintendent James Sheldahl said. “O.C. Johnson Elementary and Gila Vista Junior High are putting in place the pillars of full-service community schools and the first pillar is integrated student supports through partnerships with social and health service agencies including mental and behavioral health providers that may include medical, dental, vision care and mental and behavioral health services for students and families.”
Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, spoke about the partnership during District One governing board’s November meeting.
“We want to bring the best resources that we can to wrap up the family that needs those services and to be aware of what is in the community as well,” she said. “We have a good cadre of well-trained community outreach workers. They also work with the family to guide them into the services that they might need; what we call the social determinants of health, what is referrals to the food bank, the county health department, another specialty clinic and any other services that we can wrap up and help the family to meet their needs.”
She further explained that in order for students to receive the services, the school will first make a referral and parents will need to sign a consent form. The information stays private and the mobile units consist of doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners on the medical end and licensed social workers, psychiatrists, licensed counselors, case managers and a peer support system on the behavioral health end.
“We will be providing services in the school as needed,” Aguirre said. “Health, training for the teachers, support for the parents, educational sessions for the parents. We want to ensure that not only the parent has the tools to go home and work with that child, but also the teacher to have the tools to work with the parent and the child who is in the classroom.”
As a nonprofit organization, Aguirre noted that there are a lot of charitable donations so that families can receive care at no cost but if the family is enrolled in AHCCCS or a private insurance, those are accepted first.
Use of their services is optional, but both principals of O.C. Johnson and Gila Vista agree that access to these services will further meet their school communities’ needs.
“We were a full-fledged community school prior to the pandemic and like many things in the rest of the world, the pandemic threw a wrench in that. So as we rebuild our community school model, one of the biggest pieces that we are missing is the medical piece and that’s where Regional Center for Border Health comes in,” said Angela Logan, principal of O.C. Johnson Elementary. “Frank (Nunez) and I are dreaming big and Amanda Aguirre’s helping us reach that dream so as we go through the planning, we’re looking at what our families need and the barriers that we see within our community and we’re trying to build the medical and behavioral health services to meet their needs. I’m beyond excited for this time of year to go through and for us to start planning and to have my friend Frank with me on this journey this time.”
Frank Nunez, principal of Gila Vista Jr. High, stated that the agreement will knock down some barriers to medical screenings, dental screenings and the like for children. He identified transportation as the biggest barrier in the community and it affects plenty of aspects of school life. In regards to sports, for example, the district previously reduced athletic fees to zero but the issue of getting the physical screening remains. With a mobile health clinic, students will be able to get those physicals at school instead, which is somewhere they already have transportation to.
“We’re great as educators helping the child understand math, understand English, whether literary devices, graphing an equation, but sometimes they need other services like grief counseling,” Nunez said. “You know, during the pandemic there were family members passing away. There’s some adverse childhood experiences that go beyond point-slope formula and the wonderful thing is who can I call? Where’s the bat signal I’m going to go to? Well, Metropolis has Superman. Gotham has Batman. We have Amanda Aguirre with Regional Center for Border Health.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.