For some families, the question of where or even how to seek help might not have an easy answer. But thanks to a partnership with the Regional Center for Border Health, mobile units at O.C. Johnson Elementary School and Gila Vista Junior High School will soon give families an extra option.

“We’re pleased when the Regional Center for Border Health responded to a request to provide school-based health services for two District One schools,” Yuma Elementary School District One Superintendent James Sheldahl said. “O.C. Johnson Elementary and Gila Vista Junior High are putting in place the pillars of full-service community schools and the first pillar is integrated student supports through partnerships with social and health service agencies including mental and behavioral health providers that may include medical, dental, vision care and mental and behavioral health services for students and families.”

