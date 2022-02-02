“All the world’s a stage” according to Shakespeare, and at the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire, the stage is set everywhere as vendors, performers and volunteers bring the village of Tamsynbrooke to life this weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Organizer Jim Foster explained what makes this 15th occurrence of the fair even more exciting now: it’s come back after having been shut down last year.
The fair ran in 2020 just before COVID hit and didn’t take place last year out of prudence, but this year the show will go on with all the necessary precautions such as hand sanitizer stations and fair personnel wearing masks. Foster also noted that the event takes place outdoors.
But in addition to that, Foster is excited to bring history and English culture to Yuma.
“...We’re excited to put this thing on again,” he said. “This group of volunteers is the best I’ve ever seen … We’re bringing things that most people in the area don’t usually have the opportunity to see. We’re bringing an English perspective to the area.”
By “things,” Foster refers to a plethora of activities and entertainment: jugglers, bellydancers, fire shows, a cannon show (with no balls but plenty of smoke and noise!), a party in the pub, musical acts and of special note, the Duke of Tamsynbrooke has called for the ever-popular joust!
The fair also has Queen Elizabeth I, pirates, a fairy tea party, an English guild, a French guild and more. Those especially interested in the joust and fairy tea party should note they take place on Saturday, the longest day of the fair.
Of course, there’s also the historical value to the fair. Foster shared that the Yuma region shares some tie to the Renaissance: Spanish explorers passed through the Sonoran Desert and the Colorado River in the 1500s and the 1600s. Someday, Foster hopes to have a Spanish court in the fair, but for now, there’s plenty to see.
“We pack so much different entertainment into this small fair,” Foster said. Despite its size, he shared that the fair has gotten recognition worldwide and that they’ve brought talent from all over the world – this year, for example, one of the musical performers is a Grammy winner.
To visit the fair, tickets can be purchased online and at the gate. Foster notes that if you come on Friday, you can come on Saturday and Sunday for the same price. Ticket prices range from $5 to $15 with discounts for children, military and seniors.
The Two Rivers Renaissance Faire is located at the Yuma County Fairgrounds at 2520 E. 32nd St. Attendees should note to come in from the Avenue 2 ½ E entrance as the fair is on the arena side of the grounds. Gates open at 10 a.m. each day and the fair runs until 5 p.m. on Friday and Sunday but ends at 10 p.m. Saturday night for the additional entertainment and activities.
To learn more about the fair, including performers and schedules, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tworiversfaire.com/.
