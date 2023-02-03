A hearing Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to a fatal shooting had to be postponed again because a settlement conference scheduled in the case has not been completed yet.

Attorney Paul Abbate explained the meeting, which initially lasted for two hours and had to continued, was supposed to resume on Monday, but he had to reschedule it for March 1.

