Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to a fatal shooting was continued until after a settlement conference being held in the case can be completed.
Attorney Paul Abbate asked for a continuance, saying that the meeting lasted over two hours and had to be continued.
Abbate said it is scheduled to resume again on Monday, and he would be able to provide the court a more informative update on his client’s case at his next hearing.
He also stated that he has received approximately 100 pages of disclosure that he is in the process of reviewing.
Abbate represents Johnny Albert Valenzuela Escalante, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree murder. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted his request and scheduled Escalante’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 2.
Escalante was arrested in June by Somerton police, with the assistance of additional law enforcement personnel, at his residence in the city of Maricopa. He is the registered owner of the vehicle used in the killing and believed by police to have been the getaway driver.
Also arrested and charged in connection to the murder were brothers Joshua and Gregorio Cota.
On May 30, 2022, at approximately 3:35 a.m., Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, identified as Leonardon Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Yuma County Narcotics Task Force, CBP Air and Marine, Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Public Safety GIITEM Task Force, all assisted in the investigation.