Wednesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for one of the three men charged in connection to pointing their guns at a person outside of a bar last year was to be for a change of plea, but that didn’t happen.
Instead, attorney Penny Higgenbottom, who represents Marvin Iniguez, asked that a trial date be set.
She explained to the court that she had initially expected Iniguez to accept the plea offer, but he has since turned it down.
Superior Court Judge David Haws then asked prosecutor Steve Kiholm of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office what the terms of the plea offer were.
Kiholm said that it contained a stipulation that Iniguez would be sentenced to four years in prison for misconduct with a weapon, with one historical prior.
Iniguez immediately replied that, “we didn’t have time to go over the plea offer.”
Upon hearing Iniguez’s remark and wanting to give him and his attorney the time they needed to discuss it, Haws decided to continue the hearing until 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.
Iniguez, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, all of which are felonies.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Iniguez and two other suspects were involved in a disturbance involving a firearm at Tarros Chicali, 2526 E. 16th St., on Feb. 8, 2021.
The suspects allegedly pointed their firearms at a victim outside of the business but had departed before deputies arrived.
While deputies were on scene, two of the suspects returned again in a vehicle and were detained.
The third suspect was identified and located at a residence where he was also detained. Three firearms were seized during the investigation.
Also charged in connection to the incident are Rene Castaneda-Benitez and Antonio Campa-Robles.
