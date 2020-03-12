A status hearing Wednesday morning in Yuma County Superior Court for the man charged in connection to shooting a woman on Christmas Eve was continued until next month.
In asking for the continuance, attorney Joshua Tesoriero of the Yuma County Public Defenders Office explained to the court that the victim in the case agreed to let him interview her through letters, but he has not received them from the prosecution yet, so he would be filing a motion to compel on the matter.
He also requested a settlement conference be held, saying the prosecution has not made a plea offer yet and he thought it would be helpful to both parties in reaching some type of resolution.
Tesoriero represents Martin Alberto Ochoa, who has been charged with misconduct with weapons and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on $25,000 bond.
Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Tesoriero’s request and scheduled Ochoa’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on April 15.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Christmas Eve officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2300 block of South Carol Avenue.
Once on scene officers found a woman who had been shot inside her home. She was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The following day, at approximately 4:41 p.m. officers responded to the 4100 block of West 21st Place, where Ochoa was eventually taken into custody after a short stand-off with police.