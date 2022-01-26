Tuesday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for a father who allegedly burned a 5-year-old boy with a blow torch was continued so counsel and the court could meet to discuss the case.
When asked by Superior Court Judge Brandon Kinsey to provide an update on the status of the case, attorney Richard Parks suggested an in-chambers meeting for lawyers from both sides.
Parks, who is from the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office and represents Stanford Miller, explained that while his client has been offered a plea agreement, he likely won’t accept it due to the stipulated 40-plus-year prison sentence.
He further noted that he expects the trial would take four to six weeks to conduct.
While a change-of-plea or trial-setting hearing could be set, Parks added that further mediation could help to resolve the case.
After hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Kinsey granted Parks’ request and continued the hearing until 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 22.
Miller, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond, has been charged with 19 felony offenses.
Those offenses are six counts of aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of aggravated assault by an adult on a minor.
Other charges include three counts of child abuse, two counts of child abuse, and one count of aggravated domestic violence. All of the charges are also domestic violence related.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 9:41 p.m. on May 29, officers responded to the 900 block of South 9th Avenue in reference to a report of child abuse.
During their investigation into the incident, officers found a 5-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries.
The boy was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition.