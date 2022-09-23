Thursday’s hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the former Yuma Regional Medical Center employee who allegedly sexually assaulted four patients was postponed again.
For the second time in as many hearings, Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano asked for a continuance, citing a need to continue working through discovery.
He further noted the case has been designated a complex case, which adds 90 to 120 days (depending on if the defendant is in custody or out of custody) to the total maximum amount of time that the prosecution has to bring the case to trial, and that he is still in the process of investigating it.
Califano, who appeared via telephone at the hearing, represents Jose Arias, who has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
When the prosecution informed the court that the plea agreement it has offered will be withdrawn on Nov. 17, Califano also added that he intends to meet with the state next week to discuss a resolution.
Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson then granted Caifano’s request and rescheduled Arias’ next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.
Yuma police arrested Arias last year after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.