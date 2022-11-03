A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Wednesday reaffirmed the next hearing for one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
In providing the court with an update on the status of the case, prosecutor Mary White, of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office, explained that both parties are in the process of conducting and scheduling witness interviews.
She also stated that she and Valerie McKinstry’s attorney are also involved in informal plea negotiations while they both continue to prepare for trial.
McKinstry, who is out of custody and represented by attorney Richard Edgar, has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse.
Her trial is currently scheduled to begin on April 11, 2023, before Superior Court Judge David Haws and continue until early June.
McKinstry’s nearing hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2023.
McKinstry and Katherine McCombs were charged with the offenses following a 10-month investigation in which they allegedly abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.