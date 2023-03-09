Although a date has been set, the case of one of the two former employees of the Child Development Center at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma may not go to trial.
During what was a final pretrial hearing in Yuma County Superior Court on Wednesday, attorney Richard Edgar asked for a continuance.
He explained that a settlement conference has been scheduled in his client’s case, to be held April 5 before Judge John Nelson.
Edgar represents Valerie McKinstry, who is out of custody and has been charged with 13 counts of intentional child abuse.
A settlement conference is a meeting between all the parties involved in the case to see if a resolution can be reached prior to a trial taking place.
Superior Court Judge David Haws, after hearing no opposition from the prosecution, granted Edgar’s request for a continuance and rescheduled Wednesday’s hearing for 8:30 a.m. on April 12
McKinstry’s trial is currently set to begin June and a plea offer remains available. It was initially scheduled to start in April as well but was pushed back a few weeks so the settlement conference could be held.
McKinstry and Katherine McCombs were charged with the offenses following a 10-month investigation in which they allegedly abused children on various occasions between December 2020 and March 2021.
MCAS Yuma learned of the alleged abuse in March of 2021 after reviewing surveillance camera footage inside the Child Development Center and informed Yuma police.
McCombs, who is represented by attorney Joshua Cordova, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of intentional child abuse.