The man who allegedly sexually assaulted four patients at Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he had been employed, had his Thursday hearing in Yuma County Superior Court continued.
In asking that the hearing be rescheduled, Phoenix attorney Kristopher Califano explained to the court that the prosecution disclosed a large amount of evidence in March, and he is still in the process of reviewing it.
He further stated that in addition to hiring an expert to review the medical records of the victims, which he has not received yet, he is also planning to submit a counterproposal to the plea offer the prosecution has made.
Califano, who appeared via telephone at the hearing, represents Jose Arias, who has been charged with five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of vulnerable adult abuse.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Califano’s request and scheduled Arias’ next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.
The case has also been designated as a complex case, which adds 90 to 120 days (depending on if the defendant is in custody or out of custody) to the total maximum amount of time that the prosecutor has to bring the case to trial.
Normally the prosecution has 150 days from the time of the arraignment to take a case to trial.
Yuma police arrested Arias last year after investigating claims that he allegedly sexually assaulted and abused four adult male patients at the hospital between December 2020 and August 2021.