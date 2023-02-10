A Yuma County Superior Court judge on Thursday granted another continuance in the case of the former Yuma police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

Phoenix attorney Michael Burnays, who represents Bobby Garcia on some of the 47 charges against him, informed the court that the status of the case remains relatively unchanged since his client’s last hearing.

