Thursday’s change-of-plea hearing in Yuma County Superior Court for the man accused of robbing two banks in less than two weeks had to be postponed in order to give his attorney time to find out whether a psychological test had been conducted.
In asking for a 30-day continuance, attorney Dextron Nye said that at a previous hearing, he explained to the court that his client had some mental health issues that needed to be checked out before he could proceed with the case.
As a result, the court ordered that his client undergo a psychological evaluation as part of Rule 11 proceedings. However, his client has told him that he has not been seen by a doctor yet.
Nye represents Ivan Soqui, who has been charged with criminal trespass and burglary, both of which are felonies. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on cash-only bonds totaling more than $15,000.
When asked what information the state had, the prosecutor, after checking the case file, said his notes indicated that Soqui had been seen by a psychologist and that the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office had transported him to the appointment.
Since the prosecutor did have a date, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson instructed Nye to personally contact the psychologist to verify whether or not the evaluation took place. He then scheduled Soqui’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on June 30.
Soqui had initially been charged with two counts of armed robbery while using or threatening to use a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and two counts of aggravated assault.
The charges stemmed from the March 10, 2021, robbery of the Chase Bank located at 170 W. 16th St. The other two counts are in connection with the March 22 robbery.
Those charges, however, were dismissed without prejudice in December and a new indictment was issued against Soqui for the current charges.
According to Yuma police, on March 10, 2021, the suspect entered the Chase Bank on 16th Street, told the teller he was armed with a gun and demanded money. He was last seen heading south toward 3rd Avenue.
Then, on March 22, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank on Avenue B. The initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and threatened to use a gun.
The suspect then reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived. While customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, there were no reports of injuries.
Soqui also had a similar physical description to the suspect from the March 10 bank robbery, police said.
Soqui was taken into custody the day after the YPD’s investigation into the March 22 robbery.
