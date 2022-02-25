The man suspected of robbing two banks in less than two weeks had a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for Thursday in Yuma County Superior Court, but it had to be rescheduled.
In asking for a 30-day continuance, attorney Dexton Nye informed the court that his client may have some mental health issue that he needs to get checked out before they can proceed any further in the case.
Nye represents Ivan Soqui, who has been charged with criminal trespass and burglary, both of which are felonies. He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on cash-only bonds totaling more than $15,000.
After speaking with both counsel, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson scheduled Soqui’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on March 20.
Soqui had initially been charged with two counts of armed robbery while using or threatening to use a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and two counts of aggravated assault.
The charges stemmed from the March 10, 2021, robbery of the Chase Bank located at 170 W. 16th St. The other two counts are in connection with the March 22 robbery.
Those charges, however, were dismissed without prejudice in December and a new indictment was issued against Soqui for the current charges.
According to Yuma police, on March 10, 2021, the suspect entered the Chase Bank on 16th Street, told the teller he was armed with a gun and demanded money. He was last seen heading south toward 3rd Avenue.
Then, on March 22, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Chase Bank on Avenue B. The initial investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and threatened to use a gun.
The suspect then reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money before police arrived. While customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, there were no reports of injuries.
Soqui also had a similar physical description to the suspect from the March 10 bank robbery, police said.
Soqui was taken into custody the day after the YPD’s investigation into the March 22 robbery.
