A Superior Court judge on Wednesday granted a defense request to continue a hearing for the man charged in connection to two armed robberies and a shooting.
In asking for the continuance, attorney Ray Bustamante of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office explained that Jacob Alijah Allen has undergone a court-ordered psychological exam, but his office has not received the results back yet.
Upon hearing no opposition from the prosecution, Superior Court Judge David Haws granted Bustamante’s request and scheduled Allen’s next hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 17.
Allen has been charged with a total of 17 criminal offenses, including six counts of attempted 1st-degree murder.
He has also been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage.
Allen is also facing three counts of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to Yuma police, at about midnight Sept. 23, 2020, officers responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect allegedly brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store in the 820 block of West 32nd Street. The second armed robbery happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K at 695 S. 4th Ave.
The two armed robberies appeared to have similar suspect information and similar weapon description. The only description given of the suspect at the time was that he was male.
There were no reported injuries during either of the robberies. Allen was taken into custody two days later, on Sept. 25.
While in custody he was re-arrested and later charged in relation to a shooting that also happened on Sept. 25.
At approximately midnight, Yuma police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue. The initial investigation revealed that an unidentified suspect opened fire at a residence in that location.
There were no reported injuries and Allen was later identified as a suspect in the case.
