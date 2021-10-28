A Yuma County Superior Court judge continued Wednesday’s hearing for a man arrested in connection to an attempted homicide at the request of his attorney.
During what was to be a change of plea or trial setting hearing, attorney Michael Donovan, who represents Marvin Garnica, requested it be postponed for an additional 45 days.
Donovan explained that the prosecution needed the extra time to verify some discovery information that he recently provided.
Upon hearing no objection from the prosecution Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson granted Donovan’s request.
He also rescheduled Garnica’s next court appearance for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 8. This is the second time in as many months that the hearing has had to be postponed.
Garnica, who appeared out of custody, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of hindering prosecution and attempted second degree murder, according to court records.
Court records also indicate that he has been out of custody since posting a $100,000 bond on March 10.
On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 10:11 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of South Avenue 17E.
Upon their arrival on scene, deputies rendered first aid to an adult female who had been shot multiple times, and an adult female with a single stab wound.
Both females were later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, YCSO Investigators identified Garnica as a suspect.
Deputies later arrested Garnica on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Avenida Del Prado.
Also arrested and charged in connection to the case were Claudia Lynn Douglas and Juan Carlos Hernandez.
